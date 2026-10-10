October 10, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Mahesh Babu wishes 'Varanasi' maker SS Rajamouli: Cannot wait for world to see what we created

Mahesh Babu wishes 'Varanasi' maker SS Rajamouli: Cannot wait for world to see what we created

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the 'Varanasi' maker SS Rajamouli on Saturday.

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a picture of the 'Baahubali' director, in which he was seen laughing at something.

Expressing his excitement about collaborating with the ace filmmaker, Mahesh Babu wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Wishing you the most memorable birthday yet @ssrajamouli sir… Cannot wait for the world to see what we are creating together. (Red heart emojis) (sic)."

Before this, 'RRR' actor Jr NTR also uploaded a candid picture with SS Rajamouli on social media. In the still, Jr NTR can be seen hugging the director from behind, with his arms wrapped around SS Rajamouli in a joyous moment.

Accompanying the picture, Jr NTR wrote a sweet birthday wish that read, “Happy Birthday to the man who keeps raising the bar and then jumps over it himself. Love you Jakkanna @ssrajamouli.”

Talking about 'Varanasi', one of the producers of the drama, S S Karthikeya revealed to IANS that the post-production work on the much-anticipated drama is underway at a brisk pace and if all goes as per the plan, they should be completing it by January next year.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during an event, S S Karthikeya said, 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead -- the producer of 'Varanasi' said, "We only have four to five days of shooting left to go for completing the film. Post production work on 'Varanasi' is happening simultaneously. It is progressing at a brisk pace and we should be done with everything by January next year."

With Mahesh Babu as the lead Rudhra, 'Varanasi' will also see Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. The project is expected to be out in the cinema halls on April 7, 2027.

--IANS

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