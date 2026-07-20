Mahesh Babu plants a sweet kiss on daughter Sitara’s cheeks, shares heartfelt birthday note for his ‘little star’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) South superstar Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt birthday note for his daughter Sitara. He expressed his immense love and pride for his “little star.”

In his emotional message, the ‘Businessman’ actor celebrated her happiness, positivity, and the joy she brings into his life. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh shared a heartwarming picture in which he was seen planting a loving kiss on his daughter Sitara’s cheek. The adorable father-daughter moment was captured against the backdrop of a candle-lit setting.

“Forever my little star... no matter how much you grow. Happy 14 Sitara!!! Have the most amazing year ahead…. Love you always @sitaraghattamaneni,” wrote the actor in the caption.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for her daughter Sitara. Expressing her emotions, she said that witnessing her daughter grow and evolve has been the “greatest blessing” of her life.

The ‘Pukar’ actress posted a beautiful picture of Sitara posing on a lush green lawn beneath a tree adorned with vibrant burgundy leaves. The birthday girl looked stylish in a black top paired with a sleeveless jacket, a printed skirt, and sneakers, as she smiled for the camera. For the caption, the doting mother wrote, “To my beautiful girl... Thank you for filling our lives with so much love and happiness. Watching you grow is my greatest blessing. Happy birthday! Love you so much…”

Shilpa Shirodkar also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her niece. Posting their candid images, she wrote, “Happy birthday my Sitaruuuuuu, still remember the time I held you in my arms, and we all knew our little star was born. You are so true to your name. Continue to shine my puppy and always know Shilpa Mumma loves you too much.”

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are proud parents to two children — their son Gautam Ghattamaneni, who was born in 2006, and their daughter Sitara, who arrived in 2012.

--IANS

ps/