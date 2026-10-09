Maha govt sanctions Rs 12.68 crore for 44 VIP vehicles, including Rs 4.07 crore bulletproof Land Cruiser

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Amid seeking Central financial assistance to combat drought-like conditions across parts of the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued administrative approval to procure 44 new high-end vehicles worth Rs 12.68 crore for visiting dignitaries and VIPs. The fleet expansion includes a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser valued at Rs 4.07 crore.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Protocol Department, the new fleet will replace ageing vehicles to ensure seamless logistics and security for visiting dignitaries.

The protocol branch handles transport arrangements for the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers of other states, Supreme Court and High Court judges, and other high-level state guests.

The sanctioned procurement will be carried out on a single-source basis through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, following state financial and procurement regulations.

The government has approved one bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser at Rs 4,07,68,000, two Toyota Fortuners at Rs 30,00,000, one Urbania bus at Rs 31,00,000, 32 Toyota Innova Crystas at Rs 20,71,453, seven Maruti Ertigas at Rs 11,59,100, and one towing vehicle (as per government rates).

The official order stipulates that all 44 vehicles must be sourced within the sanctioned budget of Rs 12,68,64,342.

The funds will be disbursed through the Government Transport Service (GTS), Mumbai, and district collectorate protocol wings to complete the fleet upgrade without delay.

The government's approval to procure 44 vehicles comes at a time when it is struggling to cope with drought-like conditions in 265 talukas.

To support farmers, agricultural labourers, and affected rural populations, the state government has extended a 12-point relief and concessions package.

The government is conducting panchnamas (assessments) and, thereafter, will decide on a financial relief package.

The government has announced a full waiver of land revenue for affected farmers, restructuring of existing agricultural loans, an immediate stay on the recovery of all agriculture-related bank loans, exemption or concessions on current electricity bills for agricultural pumps above 7.5 HP capacity (up to 7.5 HP is already waived), waiver of examination fees for school and college students in the affected zones, relaxation of work-norm criteria under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to maximise employment generation, and deployment of water tankers wherever drinking water shortages occur.

Further, the government has issued strict orders preventing the disconnection of agricultural pump power supplies in declared scarcity villages, implementing targeted distribution systems to prevent foodgrain shortages for farmers and daily-wage agricultural workers, measures to ensure adequate supply and availability of fodder for cattle, immediate rollout of water conservation works in the affected belts, and comprehensive planning for drinking water and livestock water resources in accordance with government directives.

--IANS

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