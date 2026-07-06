‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ to now release in cinemas on July 17

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ have pushed its release date. The film is now officially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17, 2026, a day after the nation celebrates the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra on July 16.

‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ is designed as a complete family entertainer that seamlessly blends high-quality animation with profound cultural education.

With the historic Rath Yatra serving as the perfect backdrop, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is uniquely positioned to capture the hearts of millions.

The film follows the success of the earlier released animated series, ‘Jay Jagannath’, which captured millions of views during its television run.

The film is helmed by Shripad Warkhedkar, who seamlessly transitions the story to the cinematic canvas. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Pallavi Sharma, ensuring a heartwarming narrative that resonates with both children and adults, while Aviral Kumar adds a soul-stirring layer to the animation with his musical score.

The film is produced by Durga Prasad Dalai under the banner of Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. Scaling up for a massive theatrical footprint, Ele Animations has collaborated with Cinepolis to ensure a wide pan-India reach, spanning 300+ screens across Hindi, Odia, and Telugu languages.

The film is slated for release across select international territories on July 17.

--IANS

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