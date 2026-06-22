'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' gets the biggest physical launch for any animation film in India

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) In a historic moment, the trailer of the eagerly-awaited animated feature film "Mahaprabhu Jagannath" was released by the spiritual orator, Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj on Monday.

The trailer was unveiled during his Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Cuttack, Odisha. "Mahaprabhu Jagannath" trailer was shown to the live audience of over 10,000 devotees, making it the biggest physical trailer launch for any Animation film in India.

Talking at the trailer launch event, Indresh Upadhyaya Maharaj congratulated the team. He stressed the importance of familiarizing the coming generations with our culture.

He shared, "Aap sabhi ko bahut bahut badhai. Aaj ke samay mein bachchon ko apni sanskriti, apne devon aur apni parampara se jodne ki bahut avashyakta hai. Mahaprabhu Jagannath ke madhyam se inhone ek bahut sundar prayas kiya hai. Yeh sirf ek film nahi hai, balki aane wali peedhi ko bhakti aur sanskar se jodne ka madhyam hai. Main sabhi parivaron aur bachchon ko is film ko dekhne ka aamantran deta hoon. (Many, many congratulations to all of you. In today's time, it is very important to connect children with their culture, their Gods, and their traditions. Through Mahaprabhu Jagannath, the makers have made a very beautiful effort. This is not just a film, but a medium to connect the coming generation with our devotion and values. I invite all families and children to watch this film)."

As the preview appeared on the screen, "Jai Jagannath," chants were heard from the crowd.

"Mahaprabhu Jagannath" is touted to be the first theatrical pan-India animated feature film on Lord Jagannath. The world-class animation makes the movie thrilling and also relatable for kids.

Made under the direction of Shripad Warkhedkar, the project enjoys screenplay and dialogues by Pallavi Sharma. Aviral Kumar has composed the music for "Mahaprabhu Jagannath", scheduled to reach the audience on 10th July in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu.

--IANS

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