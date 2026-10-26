October 27, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

Maha: Tribal community joyous over honour for ‘Shabari Naturals’; brand found a mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Maha: Tribal community joyous over honour for ‘Shabari Naturals’; brand found a mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (Photo: IANS)

Nashik, Oct 26 (IANS) Shabari Naturals, an initiative of the Maharashtra government for the promotion of products associated with tribal communities, was recently picked for the prestigious 'G-Mark - Global Design Award' for its attractive packaging, inspired by traditional art forms. Besides the global honour, the brand was mentioned in PM Modi’s radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where he praised it for stealing the global limelight.

“Shabari Naturals has provided a broad market for the traditional arts, skills and products of our tribal brethren through natural products. The initiative is promoting the ideas of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat while giving a new direction to tribal entrepreneurship,” PM Modi said in the 139th edition of Mann Ki Baat, making a special mention of the brand.

The global award, considered one of the most prestigious in the field of design, will be given by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion in Tokyo on November 4.

Those associated with the ‘Shabari Natural’ products, including the tribal communities, are a joyous lot as they look forward to the felicitation ceremony.

The upcoming event in Japan, where the prestigious award will be bestowed upon the producers, has sparked a sense of joy and pride among tribal communities.

Diwan Sonone, a marketing executive for ‘Shabari Natural ’, said, “It is a matter of great delight and happiness for us that the culture, traditions, art, and products of tribal communities are gaining recognition and respect—not just nationally, but internationally as well. ‘Shabari Natural’ is more than just a brand; it is a medium to share the tribal heritage of Maharashtra with the wider public.”

He also urged the citizens to explore and use ‘Shabari Natural’ products, and to support the traditional goods crafted by tribal communities. This will help provide a market for tribal artisans and contribute to the preservation and promotion of their art and traditions.

He further explained that the products sourced from various districts across Maharashtra are consolidated in Nashik. From there, they reach customers through online orders, exhibitions, a physical store in Nashik, and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The brand strives to ensure prompt service for all orders received via its app or other available channels.

Under the ‘Shabari Natural’ banner, honey and mahua syrup are produced by the Gond community in Bhandara district. In Dhule, Kokna and Bhil communities produce mahua oil and mahua chocolate.

The brand also features Indrayani rice from Nashik district and ragi-based products from the Igatpuri region. Also, tur dal (pigeon pea) from Yavatmal, as well as black rice and varai (little millet) from Ahilyanagar, are produced under the brand.

It also offers several types of honey, including Jamun, Karvi, Tulsi, and Wild Forest honey. Among these, Karvi honey is considered unique as the Karvi plant blooms only once every seven years.

The brand’s offerings also include 'Bohada' masks linked to the cultural traditions of the Nashik region as well as 'Dokra' crafts, created by the Madia Gond community in the Bhamragarh area of ​​Gadchiroli district.

These handmade items highlight the rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship of tribal communities.

--IANS

mr/dan

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