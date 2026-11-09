November 09, 2026 10:27 PM हिंदी

Magnus Carlsen to play London Chess Classic; India's Nihal Sarin too in the field

Magnus Carlsen to play London Chess Classic; India's Nihal Sarin too in the field

London, Nov 9 (IANS) World No.1 and multiple-time World Champion, Magnus Carlsen will be competing in the Super Rapid tournament at this year's London Chess Classic, which will be played on December 5 and 6, 2026, at Novotel London West.

Carlsen, the five-time World Champion in classical chess, has won the LCC Masters title a record four times. He'll be competing in London in preparation for the defence of his World Rapid and Blitz titles in Istanbul after Christmas.

Carlsen will be facing a star-studded field which includes French star Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Dutch number-one Anish Giri and India's Nihal Sarin. These three will be joined by the nine Grandmasters of the LCC Masters, headed by World No. 5, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the players of the LCC Challengers, and many of the top seeds from the LCC Swiss. Also competing will be English chess sensation Bodhana Sivanandan, who recently became the youngest Woman Grandmaster in the history of the game.

"The Super Rapid tournament offers amateur chess players of all standards a unique chance not only to play in the same event as a true chess legend, but also to possibly play against Carlsen in one of the early rounds. The Swiss format for the draw means that in the first couple of games Carlsen is likely to be playing a much lower-rated opponent," the organisers of LCC informed on Monday.

The Super Rapid is an Open tournament, meaning that anyone can take part and have a chance of playing against Magnus Carlsen.

The Super Rapid will be the final competitive event in this year's XTX Markets London Chess Classic. The tournament will begin with an opening ceremony and drawing of lots at the iconic Tower of London, with the majority of games taking place alongside the LCC Festival at Novotel London West in Hammersmith.

The London Chess Classic includes many tournaments -- regular and weekend events for part-timers.

The LCC Masters is an elite invitation-only all-play-all tournament featuring ten of the world's top grandmasters, including reigning champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, American grandmaster Levon Aronian, and Indian speed chess specialist Nihal Sarin.

The LCC Challengers is an invitation-only all-play-all tournament giving some of the best up-and-coming talents the chance to qualify for next year's LCC Masters.

The LCC Swiss is a 9-round classical tournament suitable for those seeking IM and GM norms.

--IANS

bsk/hs

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar speaks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on Ukraine conflict, diplomatic initiatives

EAM Jaishankar speaks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on Ukraine conflict, diplomatic initiatives

Trump blames Iran war for Republican losses

Trump blames Iran war for Republican losses in midterm polls

Smriti Mandhana to lead defending champions Maharashtra in Senior Women’s T20 Super League

Smriti Mandhana to lead defending champions Maharashtra in Senior Women’s T20 Super League

Bill Skarsgard reveals how he keeps his misbehaving kids in check

Bill Skarsgard reveals how he keeps his misbehaving kids in check

Jennifer Garner revisits 'incredible' time from her marriage with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner revisits 'incredible' time from her marriage with Ben Affleck

India faces $6.5 trillion funding gap to achieve Net Zero target by 2070: Report

India faces $6.5 trillion funding gap to achieve Net Zero target by 2070: Report

Gujarat families avoid medical debt as 'Ayushman Bharat' covers costs (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat families avoid medical debt as 'Ayushman Bharat' covers costs

Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Pak forces extrajudicially kill civilian, forcibly disappear another in Balochistan (File image)

Pak forces extrajudicially kill civilian, forcibly disappear another in Balochistan

India, Saudi Arabia sign Haj 2027 agreement, India’s quota set at 175,025 pilgrims

India and Saudi Arabia sign Haj 2027 agreement, India’s quota set at 175,025 pilgrims