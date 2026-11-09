India and EU review FTA, investment pact, IMEC at Strategic Partnership meeting (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) on Monday reviewed engagements towards the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and agreed to continue work towards the conclusion of the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications, a joint press release said.

The seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting (SPRM) in New Delhi was co-chaired by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European External Action Service.

“Both sides welcomed the very positive momentum in the India-EU relations, and reviewed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on 27 January 2026,” the joint press statement said.

The two sides also discussed strengthening supply chains and economic security, including strategic engagements in the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and the Blue Valleys initiative.

“Both sides discussed cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, digital public infrastructure (DPI), advanced semiconductors, clean tech and biotechnology, as well as engagements to advance a conducive digital environment and promote digital public infrastructure (DPI),” it mentioned.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on deepening research collaboration, including India’s potential association with Horizon Europe. They also agreed to pursue cooperation to include Indian ship recycling yards which comply with the EU Regulation on Ship Recycling in its list of ship recycling facilities.

“The two sides underscored the importance of strengthening connectivity partnership including Global Gateway, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and trilateral projects in clean energy, climate resilience, green mobility and digitalisation,” the release said.

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing people-to-people contacts, including talent mobility, education and skills development, and reviewed updates on the European Legal Gateway Office.

“As trusted, predictable and like-minded partners, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, and to deliver mutually beneficial, concrete and transformative outcomes,” it stated, adding that the next SPRM will be held in Brussels at a mutually convenient date next year.

Last month, European Council President Antonio Costa had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brussels in December to formally sign the India-EU free trade agreement in a major step to strengthen economic ties between the two sides.

India and the EU concluded negotiations on the trade agreement earlier this year. The pact is projected to create a market covering more than two billion people and accounting for around a quarter of the global economy.

--IANS

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