November 09, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

Samantha Ruth Prabhu ditches glamour maternity shoot, flaunts baby bump while relaxing on a couch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu ditches glamour maternity shoot, flaunts baby bump while relaxing on a couch

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set to embrace motherhood with husband Raj Nidimoru, has been giving a peek into her pregnancy journey through social media.

The ‘Khushi’ actress recently posted a new picture flaunting her baby bump. However, rather than going for an elaborate, glamorous maternity photoshoot, she chose a simple and laid-back setting, posing comfortably on a couch. Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a candid picture of herself relaxing on a couch. Wearing sunglasses, the actress was seen comfortably lounging while gently holding her baby bump. Keeping the caption brief and playful, she wrote, “Consider this my maternity shoot.”

In the picture, the ‘Oo Antava’ actress is seen wearing a red top paired with white trousers. She completed her casual look with a pair of black sunglasses. Soon after Samantha posted the picture, fans showered her with affection and sweet messages in the comments section. One admirer described her as “The Coolest mommy-to-be ever!”, while another wrote, “Plot twist: the baby is already stealing the spotlight.” “Junior samantha soonm” wrote another.

Samantha is set to welcome her first child with Raj Nidimoru. The two exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony held at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025.

A few weeks ago, Samantha and Raj marked this special phase of their lives by hosting a traditional baby shower ceremony, known as Seemantham, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The actress shared the news of her pregnancy in June 2026 at the Hyderabad success meet of her film “Maa Inti Bangaaram.” Speaking to media, she indicated that she would step away from work for a while after completing her existing commitments to spend time focusing on this new phase of her life. The actress further reassured that the break would be temporary and that she plans to return to the big screen after embracing motherhood.

--IANS

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