November 09, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez named head coach of Real Oviedo

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez named head coach of Real Oviedo. Photo credit: Real Oviedo/X

Oviedo (Spain), Nov 11 (IANS) Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez Blanco took up his first managerial role in professional football as he was named the new head coach of Real Oviedo until June 2028, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday.

Raul's appointment came after the Asturian club terminated Julian Calero's contract, which ran until June 30, 2027, as first-team coach despite a recent return to winning ways. Likewise, his coaching staff has also ended their association with the club.

"Real Oviedo has reached an agreement to hire Raúl González Blanco as the new first-team coach until June 2028," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Real Oviedo said the newly-appointed coach will not make any statements until his official presentation. "The new Real Oviedo coach will not make any statements until his official presentation". Raúl will manage his first game as the new blue coach on Saturday against Girona FC at the Carlos Tartiere.

Raúl González Blanco, 49, was born on June 27, 1977, in Madrid. The new Oviedo manager spent most of his playing career at Real Madrid, where he made his name and became a legend after more than 15 years wearing the white jersey. Later, he played for Schalke 04, Al-Sadd Sports Club, and the New York Cosmos, before hanging up his boots in 2015.

As a Madrid player, Raul won three Champions League titles and six La Liga trophies -- while scoring 323 goals in 741 games over 16 seasons -- a goal-scoring record that was beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.

After playing for Schalke 04, Al-Sadd Sports Club, and the New York Cosmos, Raul hung up his boots in 2015.

As a coach, the Madrid native began his career in Real Madrid's youth academy, joining in 2018 to coach the Under-16 B and Under-18 B teams. Later, in 2020, he coached the Under-19 A team, leading them to victory in the UEFA Youth League.

Following this success, he became the head coach of Real Madrid Castilla for six seasons.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

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