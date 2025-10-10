October 10, 2025 9:10 AM हिंदी

Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Philippines' Mindanao region

Manila, Oct 10 (IANS) An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Davao Oriental province in Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

In a report, the institute said that the quake, which occurred at 9:43 a.m. local time (0143 GMT), struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 62 kilometers east of Manay.

Initial reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Friday recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 7.4, which was later revised to 7.6 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The Volcanology and Seismology Institute says tsunami waves could be possible for several hours and the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat, saying hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake's epicenter.

The Philippine seismology chief Teresito Bacolcol said his agency would issue a tsunami warning after the quake, which struck about 20 kilometres away from the town of Manay at 9:43am local time (11:43am AEST).

One-metre waves were forecast on the country's Pacific coast over the next two hours, the Philippine seismology office said.

It also urged residents in coastal areas in the affected zone "to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland".

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

--IANS

int/rs

