Madrid Open: Sinner outclasses Norrie to book quarterfinal spot

Madrid, April 28 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered a clinical performance to move into the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, easing past Cameron Norrie in straight sets on Tuesday.

Playing early in the day at the Manolo Santana Stadium, Sinner showed control and composure to secure a 6-2, 7-5 victory in 87 minutes in their first-ever meeting on the ATP Tour. The win extended the Italian’s remarkable run, marking his 20th consecutive victory at the tour level and his 25th straight win in Masters 1000 events.

“Quite unusual for me. I don’t know the last time I played at 11, but for me, it doesn’t matter what time. I try to do my best…We try to adapt ourselves, our bodies, and our minds. From my side, it was a good performance today,” Sinner was quoted as saying by ATP.

With the result, Sinner advanced to the last-eight stage, where he will face either Spanish youngster Rafael Jodar or Czech player Vit Kopriva. Having already lifted titles in Paris late last year and at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo this season, he is now in contention to become the first player to clinch five successive Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner dominated the opening set, not allowing Norrie a single break-point opportunity while dictating play from the baseline. His intensity remained high through much of the contest, although a brief lapse came midway through the second set when he dropped serve after leading 3-2, allowing Norrie to stay in touch.

The Brit managed to claw his way back into contention, but could not sustain the pressure at a crucial stage. Serving at 5-5, Norrie faltered with a double fault at 15/30 and, despite saving two break-points, eventually surrendered his serve. Sinner then held firm to close out the match.

The victory also placed Sinner in elite company, as he became only the second player after Novak Djokovic (2011 and 2015) to win his first 20 Masters 1000 matches in a single season.

“We know each other quite well. We practised a lot together in the past tournaments also, so we both kind of knew what to expect,” Sinner said on facing Norrie for the first time.

“I felt like I was serving quite well today in the important moments. This surface is very different from all the other surfaces, so it’s quite tough to get the right feedback. So sometimes you feel like you are not playing your best, but from the outside it seems that you are, and sometimes it is also the opposite. But I’m very happy to be here in the quarters again,” he stated.

--IANS

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