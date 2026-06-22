Madonna opens up on health conditions triggered by live shows

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) The Queen of Pop, Madonna has shared that her iconic career has started to take a toll on her body. The singer-songwriter has opened up on her health issue owing to live shows.

She recently discussed her fitness regimen when she revealed that she doesn't work out every day because of the damage to her knee, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told Interview Magazine, “I have a bad knee now. I have no cartilage in it, thanks to dancing for so long in high heels and running on pavement and doing Ashtanga yoga. Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call loading on my joints. Can't do that anymore”.

Madonna said that she still works out regularly, while listening to her new album Confessions II because it's “relentless” and “keeps your f****** body moving”.

However, she had to make changes to accommodate her injury, as she said, “So now I do Peloton bikes and the Versa Climber and high-intensity circuit training. I ride my bike outside a lot. I dance”.

As per ‘People’, Madonna has been transparent about dealing with her knee injury and how it's impacted her career over the years.

In October 2019, she had to postpone one of her Madame X shows that was scheduled in Brooklyn, New York.

She wrote on her social media, “Its Hard for Madame to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee”.

“I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. It's time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days”, she added.

--IANS

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