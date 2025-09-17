Madhya Pradesh: 75 people donate blood in Singrauli to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a large-scale blood donation camp was organised on Wednesday at the District Hospital and Trauma Centre in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The event saw enthusiastic participation from citizens and officials alike, with 75 people donating blood.

The camp was organised as part of the BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwada', a nationwide fortnight-long initiative to commemorate PM Modi’s birthday through public service and welfare programmes.

Present at the event were District Incharge and PHE Minister Sampatiya Uikey, Gram Panchayat State Development Minister Radha Singh, local MLAs, and senior officials from the district administration. The programme began with the ministers inspecting a special stall set up by the Women and Child Development Department under the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan.'

Nutritional kits were distributed to pregnant women, and they were also offered expert guidance on maintaining their health and well-being.

The highlight of the event was the blood donation camp, where 75 donors came forward to contribute. Minister Sampatiya Uikey personally interacted with and congratulated the donors, lauding their contribution to society. She emphasised how such acts of service reflect the spirit of PM Modi's vision for a healthy and self-reliant India.

Uikey said, “Today, on the occasion of our Prime Minister’s 75th birthday, he has gifted Madhya Pradesh with development projects worth crores. The first textile park under the PM-Mitra Yojana has been inaugurated in Dhar district, making Madhya Pradesh the first beneficiary of this scheme. We are grateful to both PM Modi and our Chief Minister for this.”

A live broadcast of the PM’s speech during the National Park inauguration in Dhar was also streamed at the venue, connecting citizens of Singrauli with the statewide celebrations.

As part of the larger 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, BJP-led governments across the country have launched various programmes running from September 17 to October 2, including health camps, blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, youth runs, and fairs to promote indigenous products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, has risen from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential global leaders of modern times. His early years were shaped by a strong spiritual upbringing and his involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Deeply inspired by Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi’s leadership reflects a blend of service, discipline, and national pride.

PM Modi joined the BJP in 1985. He became chief minister of Gujarat, serving four terms from 2001 to 2014. He became India's 14th Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and is serving his third consecutive term.

