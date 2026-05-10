May 10, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and where to watch PBKS vs DC, know all details

When and where to watch PBKS vs DC, know all details of Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Dharamshala, May 10 (IANS) Their campaign in trouble after three successive defeats, the Punjab Kings will clash with the Delhi Capitals in the match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.

Punjab began their campaign in dominant fashion, winning six of their opening seven matches and emerging as one of the strongest sides in the tournament. However, their momentum has faded in recent weeks, with Shreyas Iyer’s men suffering three consecutive defeats. As the playoff battle heats up, PBKS will be desperate to halt the slide and strengthen their chances of securing a top-four finish.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals find themselves staring at an early exit from the competition. With only four wins from 11 matches, the Capitals have struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season. Even if they win all their remaining fixtures, they can only finish with a maximum of 14 points, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

To make matters worse, DC have managed just one victory in their last six outings, and their recent run of poor performances has likely dented the team’s confidence heading into this crucial clash.

When: Monday, May 11, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Where to watch: The PBKS vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, and Rehan Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad

--IANS

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