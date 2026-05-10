IPL 2026: Inglis makes 85 as LSG reach 203/8 despite a fightback from CSK bowlers

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Josh Inglis smashed a blistering 85 off just 33 balls to power Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 203/8 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter dominated the Power-play with a flurry of strokes, leading to ten fours and six maximums coming off his blade, and ensured LSG made the most of the fielding restrictions in the power-play, where they amassed 91 runs – their highest score in the six-over phase in this season.

But LSG’s momentum dipped once the field spread, as CSK’s bowlers clawed their way back. Noor Ahmad picked 1-24, while Jamie Overton’s 3-36 further kept the scoring rate in check. Despite the slowdown in the middle overs, Shahbaz Ahmed’s late cameo of 43 not out off 25 balls, capped by a six off the final delivery, lifted LSG past the 200-run mark.

With a solid total on board, LSG have set themselves up for a strong chance to dictate terms in the second half of the game. Pushed into batting first on the red soil pitch, Inglis set the tone from the opening over, as he lofted, swept, and hammered Akeal Hosein for two fours and a six.

Inglis continued to smash boundaries at will, with reverse scoops and pulls being the standout. Though Mitchell Marsh fell cheaply to Anshul Kamboj, Inglis raced to a 17-ball half-century and gave LSG their highest powerplay score of the season.

After Noor had Nicholas Pooran slog-sweeping to deep mid-wicket, Inglis eventually fell for 85 off 33 balls, caught by Sanju Samson while trying to paddle off Overton, who had Rishabh Pant chopping onto his stumps in the same over. Aiden Markram’s run-out added to LSG’s slide, and Akshat Raghuwanshi’s departure off Overton further dented their momentum.

From 91/1, LSG slipped to 154/6, but Shahbaz and Himmat Singh steadied the innings. Shahbaz, in particular, counter-attacked with inventive strokes, striking boundaries off Overton and Mukesh Choudhary. Though Kamboj castled Himmat to bring the 50-run stand to an end and Mohammed Shami was run out for a duck, Shahbaz launched the last ball of the innings over long-on for six to take LSG past 200.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 203/8 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 85, Shahbaz Ahmed 43 not out; Jamie Overton 3-36, Anshul Kamboj 2-47) against Chennai Super Kings

--IANS

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