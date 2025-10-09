October 09, 2025 4:20 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit recreates 80s charm with 2025 glam

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is bringing back the glamour of the 1980s with a modern twist in 2025.

The actress shared her latest look, effortlessly blending retro charm with contemporary style. Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri, on Thursday, shared a video where she is seen dancing and lip-syncing to Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar’s trending timeless track “Intaha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki.” The 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' actress is seen grooving to the lyrics “Are, logon ne diye honge. Bade bade nazaraane. Laai hun main tere liye dil mera.”

Madhuri Dixit looked elegant in a white outfit as she showcased her expressive moves and graceful gestures. Sharing this reel, she wrote, “A little 80s charm, a whole lot of 2025 glam.”

A few days ago, ‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly shared a retro-inspired dance video, bringing the magic of the 80s to life on the same iconic track. She posted a video of her lip-syncing and dancing to the lyrics “Are, logon ne diye honge. Bade bade nazaraane. Laai hun main tere liye dil mera.” For the caption, Ganguly wrote, “Retro feels… timeless charm never fades Sometimes, old-school is the new cool! Guess the decade — 70s or 80s? #retromood #rupaliganguly #OldIsGold #BollywoodRetro #ClassicVibes #RetroReel #Anupamaa #RetrowithRupali.”

Coming back to Madhuri Dixit, the ‘Saajan’ actress often shares videos of herself dancing to classic evergreen songs.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit made headlines at Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday bash, where she danced her heart out to the hit song “Dafli Wale” alongside director Karan Johar. The duo’s impromptu performance set the stage on fire.

The celebrations, held on September 18 at Shabana Azmi’s residence, saw a star-studded gathering of Bollywood personalities, including Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, Vidya Balan, and many others, all coming together to honor the legendary actress on her special day.

--IANS

ps/

