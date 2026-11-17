Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan has shared the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Remain’, describing it as more than just a marketing exercise and calling it the beginning of telling the story.

In a video posted on Instagram, the director opened up about the creative process behind the film and spoke about collaborating closely with author Nicholas Sparks on the idea explaining how the team focused on rehearsals, storyboarding and a hands-on approach to filmmaking to bring the project to life.

He shared in the video: “I'm so excited about this trailer for Remain. It represents a lot of things. First of all, it represents this idea that Nicholas Sparks and I came up with actually in this building behind me, and it represents a kind of aesthetic or a feeling about filmmaking.”

Shyamalan shared that they shot it on VistaVision cameras, 40-year-old cameras.

The filmmaker said: “We shoot it like a play. I storyboard everything. We rehearse. Jake and Phoebe and Ashley Walters, all of them come and we rehearse, and then we go shoot the movie. We edit it in this building for a year. It's very homegrown, Pennsylvania, handmade artistry. At least that's the hope.”

He shared: “So when you watch this trailer, I hope you get that feeling of that human touch in everything, and I think that matters. So here it is, the trailer for Remain.”

Taking to the caption section, the filmmaker said that he just wanted to express that this trailer is not just marketing.

“It’s the beginning of telling the story. The marketing team at Warner Bros. has become some of my closest friends. They come and stay at the house, and they saw the first assembly of the movie months and months ago, so that we’re all telling the story together, saying the right things, and telling you guys just enough, but not too much. We want to make sure it represents everything that Remain is about and I hope you enjoy it.”

--IANS

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