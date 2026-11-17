New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have little reason to make sweeping changes to their squad ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, backing the defending champions to preserve the core that has delivered back-to-back titles as they pursue an unprecedented third consecutive triumph.

RCB, who have established themselves as the team to beat after winning the last two editions, face a relatively uncomplicated retention exercise compared to the other franchises, according to Chopra. He believes their success after building the squad through a major auction is reason enough to maintain continuity, with only a few individual cases requiring closer consideration.

Chopra was particularly supportive of retaining Romario Shepherd, whose performances have been inconsistent but whose modest price tag makes him a worthwhile option for the Bengaluru franchise.

“That was actually the weak link for RCB, that fourth overseas slot, and they still won the championship. Romario will always be, I feel, hit and miss. But when he hits, he’s a super-hit player. So, at Rs 1.5 crore, he doesn’t hurt the purse much. If he had gone for Rs 15 crore, then 100 per cent, I would have said, release him, let him go into the market and see what happens. But at Rs 1.5 crore, I’ll say, keep him. Why fix something that ain’t broken?,” Chopra said on JioStar.

The former cricketer also suggested that RCB should avoid unnecessary deliberations over most of their championship-winning players, arguing that a settled combination gives them the best opportunity to sustain their dominance.

“They should just walk in as spectators. If you become champions after a big auction, you have the best chance to actually repeat those performances, and that’s what they’ve done. First-year champions, they followed it up with a trophy in the second year. They have already repeated it, and now they are talking about a three-peat. There is no question of dropping any of them, apart from maybe Yash Dayal. He has started playing for UP again, so maybe we should retain him,” he added.

One of the more significant decisions for RCB could revolve around Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, whose availability will be central to the franchise’s plans. Chopra favoured keeping the pacer if he is willing to participate in the tournament, even if his involvement is limited, but stressed that the franchise must first establish his intentions.

“I would retain Josh Hazlewood. You have to have a conversation with him. And he won’t be alone; there are actually three of them together, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood. So, all of their franchises need to have a conversation with these guys about their plans. If Hazlewood plans to play, even if it’s for half the IPL, he should be retained. But if he’s going to be circumspect about playing, then you don’t have a choice but to release him,” he stated.

--IANS

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