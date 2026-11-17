Berlin, Nov 17 (IANS) Germany handed the Netherlands a 5-0 thrashing to top their group in the UEFA Nations League, with Florian Wirtz scoring a brace in the big win at Olympiastadion here.

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the contest in third place in Group A2 but stormed to the top spot with their big win as they went past Greece and the Netherlands to top the group.

The three teams ended level on 11 points each, but results between the teams were used as tiebreakers instead of goal difference. Germany finished top of the group, with the Netherlands also securing a quarter-final place by finishing second.

For Germany, Derry Scherhant, Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda scored the goals as the Dutch were drawn blank. Scherhant scored his first international goal and opened the scoring sheet in the 41st minute.

Wirtz doubled the advantage after the break, scoring from outside the box in the 60th minute, before Schlotterbeck headed in one five minutes later to make it 3-0. Brajan Gruda then assisted Wirtz in smashing one home before he scored the final one in the 77th minute for a 5-0 rout.

"We hope that we can make it fun for the fans. It was definitely fun for us, especially in the second half," Wirtz told German broadcaster ARD.

"We don't mind who we play. We want to play attacking football. We want to score goals and dominate the opponent - and I think we did that perfectly.

"We want to keep going next year. We want to get better. I think we've taken some great steps in our development as a team."

The Netherlands had beaten Greece 7-0 on Friday, but finished second after losing to Germany, which was also their first defeat under Xavi Hernandez.

--IANS

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