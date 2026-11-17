Chennai, Nov 17(IANS) If sources in the film industry are to be believed, director Joyal Vijay's upcoming Tamil film 'Koodu', which is based on a real-life incident, has been selected for screening at the 57th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa.

Although there has been no official confirmation about this news as of now, sources in the know claim that the film had been picked for screening in the Kala Premiere section of the prestigious festival.

The film, which has been produced by Panorama Studios, in association with Skymoon Entertainment and Cult Digital.

Inspired by an extraordinary true story, sources said that the film would bring to life a heartwarming tale of compassion and humanity. The film, they claimed, would seek to highlight the remarkable things that could happen when an entire community came together.

"Koodu is an emotionally engaging drama set in a Tamil Nadu village, where a rare species of bird lays its eggs inside an electrical transformer. Faced with an unexpected dilemma, the villagers make an extraordinary choice: they voluntarily give up electricity for 35 days to protect the fragile nest and the lives it holds," says a source.

Blending warmth, humour and emotion, Koodu will celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the power of collective compassion, says a source who informs that moving beyond conventional notions of heroism, the film will seek to shine a light on ordinary people and their extraordinary ability to make a difference.

Says the source,"The film was shot over a period of 40 days in a village called Vachathi. This will not be a story that will revolve around one or two leads. Around six to seven characters and their lives will take the centrestage in this story, which was inspired by a real incident that took place in Kothakudi village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu in 2020."

The film, which has music by Manoj Krishna, features a celebrated ensemble cast of established Tamil actors and acclaimed performers, including VJ Kathirravan, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna, Devika Satheesh, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Namo Narayana, Sha Ra, Charles Vinod, Anitha Sampath, Sasi Selvaraj, Dravid Selvam, VJ Ashiq and Thana Lakshmi.

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IANS

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