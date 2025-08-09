Lyrical video of foot-tapping romantic number 'Onam Song' from Kiran Abbavaram's 'K-Ramp' released

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) The makers of director Jains Nani's action comedy K-Ramp, featuring actors Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead, on Saturday released the lyrical video of the peppy, upbeat romantic number 'Onam Song' from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Hasya Movies, the production firm producing the film, wrote, "Kickstarting the #KRamp Musical Fest with a Mass Melody Banger.#ONAMSONG Out Now. A @chaitanmusic Musical. Lyrics by #SurendraKrishna. Vocals by #ChaitanBharadwaj @itsahithii. Choreography by @PolakiVijay. In Theaters This Diwali - OCTOBER 18, 2025"

Actor Kiran Abbavaram too shared the link to the lyrical video on his X timeline. He wrote, "Felt like a real celebration. Hope you all celebrate this song as much as we did. #OnamSong #KRamp"

The Onam song, which has been set to tune by Chaitan Bharadwaj, has been sung by Chaitan Bharadwaj himself along with Sahithi Chaganti. The upbeat, peppy romantic number has lyrics by Surendra Krishna.

For the unaware, K-Ramp, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 18 for Deepavali this year, will be an action rom-com. The film, which sources say will be Kiran Abbavaram's first full-fledged comedy role, has been directed by Jains Nani and produced by Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak. Yukti Thareja plays the female lead in the film which has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and cinematography by Sateesh Reddy Masam.

Editing for the film, the shooting of which began in February this year, is by Chota K Prasad. Dialogues for the film have been penned by Ravindra Rajaa while action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Prudhvi. K Appaji has served as the Executive Producer of the film, which will have VFX by Gravity VFX.

--IANS

mkr/