Lupita Nyong’o remembers Chadwick Boseman on death anniversary: Hold on to those you love

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o remembered her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman on his sixth death anniversary and asked everyone to hold on to those who love them back, tell them they are loved, and show it while they can.

Lupita took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures with Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

She wrote in the caption section: “Hold on to those you love who love you back. Tell them you love them. Show them you love them. You’ll miss them when they’re gone. @chadwickboseman.”

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. It progressed to stage IV before 2020.He never spoke publicly about his cancer diagnosis.

During treatment, involving multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, he continued to work and completed production for several films, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and others.

Boseman died due to complications related to colon cancer on August 28, 2020, with his wife and family by his side. He was 43 years old.

In his two-decade career, Boseman received various accolades, including an Actor Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

His first major role was as a series regular in the drama Persons Unknown and he landed his breakthrough role as baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42. He continued to portray historical figures, starring as singer James Brown in Get on Up and as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Boseman achieved international fame for playing the Marvel Comics superhero T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2016 to 2019. He appeared in four MCU films, including Black Panther.

He was the first Black actor to headline an MCU film and was also named in the 2018 Time 100. Boseman's final performance as the character in the anthology series What If...? earned him a posthumous Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

--IANS

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