June 23, 2026 7:19 PM हिंदी

Lucknow fire fallout: Noida administration seals coaching institute after gaps found during inspection

Lucknow fire fallout: Noida administration seals coaching institute after gaps found during inspection

Noida, June 23 (IANS) After the tragic fire mishap in Lucknow coaching institute claiming more than a dozen lives, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Tuesday stepped up inspection and examination of coaching institutes as well as commercial establishments to check their adherence to standard safety protocols and also fire safety mechanisms.

During inspection drive, the authorities found flagrant violations in a coaching institute operating from Noida's Sector-104 and shut down its operation with immediate effect.

The institute named 'Om coaching centre' was found to be operating without necessary permission, including basic documents and licences, thus leading to its immediate sealing.

The institute possessed neither a valid registration nor mandatory NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Fire Safety Department.

The city administration took strict action and sealed the coaching centre, prioritising students' safety over other issues.

The joint operation was carried out by a team comprising the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the City Magistrate, and the Fire Department.

Officials visited the site to examine documents and inspect safety standards.

Several deficiencies came to light during the inspection, leading to the institute's immediate closure and sealing.

Officials said that it is essential for any educational institute or coaching centre to operate in compliance with established regulations and safety standards.

The administration in a statement said that inspections of coaching centres, schools, and commercial establishments across the district will continue in coming days and those found to be on the wrong side of the law will face penal action.

It has urged the institute operators and coaching centres to conform to all safety protocols and ensure compliance with safety guidelines, failing which action will be mandatory.

In the Lucknow fire incident, at least 14 people lost their lives after the blaze ripped through the commercial building, housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area.

Four people were arrested over alleged involvement in coaching fire while four administrative officials were suspended over accountability issues.

--IANS

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