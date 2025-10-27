October 27, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

LTIMindtree secures $100 million multi-year deal with US-based firm

LTIMindtree secures $100 million multi-year deal with US-based firm

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Technology consulting firm LTIMindtree on Monday announced a multi-year agreement valued at over $100 million with a leading US-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers.

LTIMindtree will provide comprehensive IT services, covering core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution, under the agreement, the statement said.

The engagement focuses on driving intelligent efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, the Mumbai-based firm said.

The subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Group added that the agreement will also enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic outcomes.

“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a future-ready IT ecosystem powered by innovation, efficiency, and excellence,” said Ramesh Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Energy & Utilities, LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree earlier this month reported net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY26) at Rs 1,381.2 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

The IT service provider had posted a net profit of Rs 1,251.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY26). The profit of the firm also rose 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,254.6 crore.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 10,694.7 crore, up over 9 per cent YoY from Rs 9731.8 crore and nearly 5 per cent QoQ from Rs 10,232.7 crore.

During the quarter, LTIMindtree secured a large deal with a leading global media and entertainment company to drive its digital transformation and enable an AI-centric delivery model.

--IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

No disagreement, friction over conducting SIR in West Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

No disagreement, friction over conducting SIR in West Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Gurez emerging as offbeat tourist destination: Omar Abdullah

Gurez emerging as offbeat tourist destination: Omar Abdullah

No one can be compared to Shivakumar: K’taka Home Minister

No one can be compared to Shivakumar: K’taka Home Minister

LTIMindtree secures $100 million multi-year deal with US-based firm

LTIMindtree secures $100 million multi-year deal with US-based firm

Principles applied selectively, what is preached not necessarily practiced: EAM Jaishankar on energy trade

Principles applied selectively, what is preached not necessarily practiced: EAM Jaishankar on energy trade

Adani Energy Solutions clocks robust revenue growth in April-Sep, adjusted PAT up 42 pc

Adani Energy Solutions clocks robust revenue growth in April-Sep, adjusted PAT up 42 pc

BB 19: Amaal Mallik shares Baseer Ali’s fear of not being able to work in industry if evicted before his rivals

BB 19: Amaal Mallik shares Baseer Ali’s fear of not being able to work in industry if evicted before his rivals

Zareen Khan shares her mother's health update: 'Mom's much better'

Zareen Khan shares her mother's health update: 'Mom's much better'

Indian Oil’s Q2 net profit soars 4,128 pc; revenue rises 4 pc

Indian Oil’s Q2 net profit soars 4,128 pc; revenue rises 4 pc

Spanish Air Force chief interacts with IAF contingent, recalls fond memories of India visit

Spanish Air Force chief interacts with IAF contingent, recalls fond memories of India visit