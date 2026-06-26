Louis Partridge: Social media stuff can get a bit noisy sometimes

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Actor Louis Partridge, who first gained recognition in 2020 with “Enola Holmes”, has learned to navigate fame “in various ways, sometimes better than others.”

“The social media stuff can get a bit noisy sometimes, but it’s important to have good people around you — and to figure out for yourself what’s important outside of looking at your phone, to be honest, which is surprisingly hard to do these days. I’m not gonna lie,” Partridge told variety.com.

He added: “It sounds silly to say, but that’s quite tricky to do today.”

Since becoming a star, Partridge has shared the screen with industry heavyweights like Cate Blanchett, landed a partnership with luxury labels and entered a high-profile relationship with Olivia Rodrigo.

Looking back, he says he never expected so much attention on his personal life.

“I did not, but it’s a part of the job and I’m grateful to feel like I’m on the right path.I feel good about where I’m at. I’ve got more to do,” he added.

That “more to do,” staying on the theme of uncertainty, includes a coveted role he never imagined Hollywood would one day consider him for James Bond.

Asked whether he’d ever pictured himself in the conversation to play 007, Partridge replied, “No, no. Not yet at least. But that’s something to keep in mind.”

At 23, Partridge would be a notably younger Bond than the other rumoured contenders: Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harris Dickinson. He’d also skew younger than past Bonds when they started, including Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore.

A younger Bond would also offer long-term upside, Partridge could anchor five or six films over 15 years and still be under 40, while also at a lower cost than bigger names like Elordi or Taylor-Johnson. And if Amazon execs are targeting early-20s talent, the competition is slim: Kit Connor, Joe Locke and Noah Jupe, unless they go with a relative unknown.

--IANS

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