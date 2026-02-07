'Looking forward to the back end of the tournament,' David hints at missing initial stage of T20 WC

Colombo, Feb 7 (IANS) Australia's explosive batter Tim David, who is returning to the side for the T20 World Cup 2026 after missing the Pakistan tour, hinted that he is likely to miss the group stage matches, as the team management wants him to be fully fit for the later stages of the tournament.

David suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his Big Bash League (BBL) season. He has been cleared to play the World Cup after recovering well during rehabilitation.

After smashing sixes all around the Colombo Cricket Ground, including onto the roof of the Gymkhana Club lounge behind the sightscreen, during Australia's training session, David told cricket.com.au that he felt pretty strong but was aware that he may be managed during the group stage.

"I wanted to bat a bit longer, but they just said, 'Hold your horses for a bit'. There are some management thoughts going around with the (medical staff), but it's pretty strong, and I'm looking forward to the back end of this tournament," he said after the practice session.

David, who will bat in the middle order in the World Cup, also spoke about the spin problem Australia faced during the Pakistan tour and how to tackle it in the World Cup.

"It obviously comes with responsibility that in this tournament I'll be batting through the middle, and it's important that we keep going with the same intent against the spin bowling that we're most likely going to face," he said.

David has scored 1596 runs in 58 matches he has played so far for Australia in T20. The right-handed batter has nine fifties and one century to his name. David has also hammered 101 sixes and 126 fours.

The 2021 World Cup champions, Australia, will start their campaign in the multinational tournament on February 11 against Ireland, and they will then clash with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman on February 13th, 16th, and 20th, with the top two teams of their group to progress to the Super Eight phase.

--IANS

sds/bc