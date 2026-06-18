June 18, 2026 5:22 PM हिंदी

Long-pending development projects gained momentum under PM Modi's leadership: Uttarakhand CM

Long-pending development projects gained momentum under PM Modi's leadership: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, June 18 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that several major development projects in the state, which had remained pending for decades, gained momentum after the formation of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in 2014.

Speaking about the state's infrastructure development, Dhami said that significant progress has been made on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project, the All-Weather Road Project, the expansion of airports in Uttarakhand, and various connectivity-related schemes.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the advancement of several hydroelectric and irrigation projects that had remained stalled for years. These include the Lakhwar, Jamrani, and Song Dam projects, as well as the Kishau Multipurpose Project, a joint venture of national importance involving Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Dhami said that a consensus has now been reached among all stakeholders regarding the Kishau Multipurpose Project, clearing the way for its implementation.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister said that the project, which had been under discussion for many years, is finally set to become a reality.

"The Kishau Project will provide Uttarakhand with adequate water for irrigation and drinking purposes, while also generating substantial electricity," he said.

Dhami further explained that the financial structure of the project has been designed in a 90:10 ratio, with the Central government bearing 90 per cent of the expenditure and the state government contributing the remaining 10 per cent. He added that approximately Rs 1,500 crore would be provided as an interest-free government loan to cover the state's share of the power component.

The Chief Minister also spoke about upcoming examinations in the state and assured candidates of a transparent process. "We have made travel free for the candidates. Our aim is that every student appears for the examination with confidence. A meeting was held today with officials, the police department, and other concerned authorities to ensure complete transparency in the examination process," he said.

Dhami added that the government is continuously monitoring the arrangements and asserted that there is no possibility of any irregularities. He urged aspirants to focus on their preparations and said the examinations would be conducted successfully under a fair and transparent system.

--IANS

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