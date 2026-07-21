July 21, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

MP Lokayukta raids nine premises in DA case; finds assets 258 pc above known income

MP Lokayukta raids nine premises in DA case; finds assets 258 pc above known income

Indore, July 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out simultaneous searches at nine locations in Indore, Dhar and Morena in connection with a disproportionate assets case against a senior finance officer of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

Preliminary findings indicate that the officer allegedly possessed assets about 258 per cent higher than his known sources of income, officials said.

According to information, the searches began early morning at residential, commercial and industrial premises linked to the officer and his family members.

A case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

According to the Lokayukta, the officer has been in government service for nearly 33 years and earned a net salary of around Rs 2 crore during the period. However, the investigation has so far traced assets and investments worth more than Rs 6.5 crore in the names of the officer and his family members.

After accounting for expenditure incurred during the service period, the total outgo has been estimated at over Rs 7.16 crore, indicating assets about 258 per cent higher than the known sources of income.

The operation was led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahay, while teams headed by DSPs Sunil Talan, Anand Chauhan, Dinesh Patel and Deepak Shejwar searched the premises and examined property records, bank accounts and suspected benami investments.

During the searches, officials found a three-storey house in Indore's Silicon City worth around Rs 1.2 crore and a two-storey house in Morena valued at about Rs 50 lakh.

The investigation also uncovered transformer manufacturing units and electrical equipment businesses operating in the names of family members in Pithampur and Dhar.

Officials found industrial plots, factory premises, company offices in Indore, residential plots and an electric vehicle linked to these business entities.

The ownership, investments and financial transactions of these firms are being verified as part of the investigation.

Lokayukta officials said the searches were continuing and the value of the alleged disproportionate assets could increase after scrutiny of documents, bank records and other financial transactions is completed.

The investigation was continued.

--IANS

pd/dpb

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