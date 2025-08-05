August 05, 2025 3:10 PM हिंदी

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over electoral roll revision

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday following persistent disruptions by Opposition members demanding a debate on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The session, which began with obituary references, quickly descended into chaos, forcing Speaker Om Birla to suspend proceedings.

At the outset, Speaker Birla paid tribute to three departed parliamentarians -- Shibu Soren, Tilak Dhari Prasad Singh of Kodarma (Jharkhand), and Ramrati Bind of Mirzapur -- acknowledging their contributions to public life. However, the solemnity of the moment was short-lived as Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans such as “We want justice” and waving placards.

During Question Hour, Madhavneni Raghunandan Rao (Medak, Telangana) and Shankar Lalwani (Indore, Madhya Pradesh) asked queries to Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. Simultaneously, a question on the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme was raised, prompting Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attempt a response.

Chouhan condemned the Opposition’s conduct, asserting that their refusal to allow debate amounted to “murdering democracy”.

He stressed that the scheme was designed for the welfare of farmers and the poor, but Opposition members do not want the country to learn about the welfare schemes.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Om Birla urging members to maintain decorum, the ruckus continued.

“You are degrading the dignity of this House. I appeal again -- please return to your seats,” Birla said, visibly disappointed.

He accused the Opposition of designing a “planned disruption” and ultimately adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Bhola Singh, BJP MP from Bulandshahr, was among those urging for order, but his voice was drowned in the din.

The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments since July 21, with little legislative business transacted beyond discussions on Operation Sindoor.

Key bills, including the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, remain pending amid the deadlock.

The impasse reflects deepening tensions between the treasury and Opposition benches over electoral integrity and democratic norms.

