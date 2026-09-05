Liverpool confirms Richard Hughes' exit as sporting director

Liverpool, Sep 5 (IANS) Liverpool have confirmed that Richard Hughes has stepped down as the club’s sporting director after joining the Premier League giants from AFC Bournemouth in June 2024.

Hughes informed the club’s ownership of his decision to seek a fresh challenge, bringing an end to his tenure at Anfield on Saturday.

During his time as sporting director, Liverpool won their 20th league title in the 2024-25 season and secured qualification for the Champions League in the following campaign.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon thanked Hughes for his contribution to the club and said his work came during an important period of transition.

“Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff,” Gordon said.

“The results we achieved in these areas during this period are testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard’s life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture.”

Hughes, who previously held a senior football role at Bournemouth, said he was proud to have served Liverpool and expressed his gratitude to the club’s ownership, staff, players and supporters.

"My appreciation extends to ownership for their support and leadership, to club staff at all levels who give so much to make Liverpool FC what it is, to the players who make such an enormous contribution and to the fans who support the team in great numbers whenever and wherever games take place,' he said in an official statement.

"I'll always follow and support the club with great affection, and I wish everyone involved nothing but success for this season and beyond."

Hughes was responsible for appointing Arne Slot as Klopp's successor, with the Dutchman going on to win the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Hughes also played a key role in appointing Andoni Iraola as head coach following Slot's departure at the end of a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

Liverpool said the process of appointing Hughes’ successor is already under way, with the club set to confirm the outcome in due course.

Hughes’ departure comes after just over two years in the sporting director role, during which Liverpool underwent significant changes on and off the pitch while maintaining their position among the leading clubs in English football.

--IANS

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