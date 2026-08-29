Lisa Ray on midlife fitness: ‘I’ve accepted that my body has changed’

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress and model Lisa Ray has opened up about her approach to fitness in her 50s. She shared how her perspective on exercise, ageing and body image has evolved over the years.

In a candid social media post, Lisa emphasized the importance of listening to her body, staying consistent and embracing change. Reflecting on her fitness journey, Lisa said that working out in her 50s “looks very, very different” from how it did earlier. She explained that she once celebrated pushing her body harder, but now finds greater value in understanding and listening to it. Sharing a series of her photos, the ‘Four More Shots Please!’ actor wrote, “Fitness in my 50s looks very, very different. If I had to boil it down to two things, it’s this: I used to celebrate pushing my body harder. Now I celebrate listening to it better. And secondly: consistency. Which comes easier when you stop exercising for the body you had — and start training for the life you still want.”

“The future me who wants to keep dancing, exploring, travelling, carrying her own bags and, ideally, not breaking a bone. But there’s one part of midlife fitness we don’t talk about enough: acceptance. Acceptance isn’t defeat. I’ve accepted that my body has changed. My face has changed. I have changed. I’m not at war with any of it. I’m working with this body. Listening to it better. Loving it deeper. And living my PrimeTime out loud,” added Lisa.

Text on one of the images read, “Fitness in my 50s looks very different and honestly? Thank goodness.” Another image carried the message, “Back then movement was about appearance. Could I fit into the dress, industry expectation? In my 50s it’s completely flipped.”

Another text on the images read, “I used to celebrate pushing harder. Now I celebrate listening better. Turns out, that’s its own kind of strength.”

Lisa Ray had earlier spoken about entering marriage while navigating the aftermath of menopause. In an Instagram post, the actress reflected on how a lack of awareness about the changes in her body affected the early years of her relationship.

Lisa revealed that she experienced chemo-induced menopause at the age of 37. She later met and married her husband at 40, a period she described as challenging as she continued to navigate the physical and emotional effects of menopause.

--IANS

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