Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has expressed her heartbreak following airstrikes hitting Lebanon, a place she holds close to her heart as it is her “husband’s land” and her “adopted second home.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of images from the moments she spent in Beirut. Lisa also re-shared a string of “no more war” posts on her stories section.

For the caption, she penned a somber note, which read: “Lebanon. Beirut. My husband’s land. My adopted second home. I have no words.”

It was on April 8 that Israel conducted airstrikes across Lebanon and central Beirut. A fresh diplomatic row erupted after Iranian officials accused the United States of violating three clauses of the 10-Point Proposal, the agreed framework for upcoming negotiations.

In a formal statement released late on Tuesday, Iran said its “deep historical distrust” of Washington had been reinforced by repeated violations of commitments.

The statement noted that while the President of the United States had described the 10-Point Proposal as a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” three provisions had already been breached.

Talking about Lisa, she made her acting debut with Hanste Khelte in 1994.Throughout her acting journey, the actress always played characters with material.

She has played issue-oriented portrayals, most notably in the 2005 Oscar-nominated Canadian film Water and the award-winning South African feature The World Unseen. The actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer. Lisa remains an active advocate of stem-cell therapy.

In other news, the actress marked her 54th birthday on April 5, where she spoke about her journey with hormonal changes and self-acceptance.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in a pink outfit, the actress reflected on how hormones once played a disturbing role in affecting not just her moods but also her sense of self.

--IANS

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