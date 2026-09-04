Lisa Ray explores Jaipur’s art, culture and cuisine with her daughters

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray, on Friday, gave a glimpse into her Jaipur getaway with her daughters.

Taking to Instagram, she shared moments filled with art, culture, food, and shopping. Lisa reflected on the city’s unique ability to bring together its rich heritage and contemporary sensibilities. During their visit, Lisa and her daughters enjoyed a traditional Rajasthani thali at The Padmaa Jaipur, a restaurant housed within a converted haveli in the old city. She also shared how travelling through Jaipur’s narrow lanes in a tuk-tuk added to the experience, with her daughters particularly enjoying the ride.

Lisa shared a collection of photos and videos from her Jaipur trip, capturing moments with her daughters as they explored the vibrant Pink City. The pictures show the mother-daughter trio soaking in Jaipur’s colourful streets, historic architecture and artistic charm. The little ones also seemed fascinated by the city’s rich culture and surroundings.

Sharing a series of her photos and videos, the ‘Four More Shots Please!’ actress wrote, “Jaipur Part Two What can look, at first, like a glorious jumble of colour, texture and impressions is actually something far more considered: an aesthetic lineage constantly being reimagined. Jaipur today, seems to understand how to make the old flirt with the new.”

“We ate a traditional Rajasthani thali @thepadmaajaipur tucked inside a converted haveli in the old city — all courtyards, surprising colour combinations (hard to imagine green and pink harmonising elsewhere!) and atmosphere. Getting there was half the fun: being ferried through Jaipur’s narrow lanes in the Padmaa tuk-tuk, much to the girls’ delight. Much thanks to our friend @cbaid for her generosity in taking time out to be our guide, organising our @thepadmaajaipur and being an amazing ambassador for Jaipur hospitality They then insisted we return to City Palace. I didn’t argue.”

Lisa added, “It gave me a chance to catch up with my lovely friend, cultural curator and coolest twin mum, @noellekadar at the @jaipurcentreforart — a space alive with ideas. Noelle currently has a residency with young Jaipur artists, so the girls got to watch them work. Then one of the artists opened a box of watercolour pencils and suddenly they were on the floor making art of their own. That might be one of my favourite memories of this trip: not simply showing my daughters art, but watching them enter its world. And then, inevitably, Jaipur’s other art form: shopping.”

“I had taken a silent vow not to overdo it. So naturally I redirected all temptation towards the girls @thepdkfstore and @thepalaceatelier — little jewel boxes of colour, craft and wildly good design. I was doing remarkably well until @thierry_journo_idli_design_ A few pieces for upcoming events are work, surely?.”

Concluding her post, Lisa reflected on what Jaipur represents to her. She described it as a place where history and modernity coexist, with traditions that are not simply preserved but continue to be experienced, celebrated and reinvented.

“That’s Jaipur for me. History without dust. Tradition without rigidity. Beauty that isn’t preserved behind glass but worn, eaten, painted, printed, lived in — and continually reinvented. Jaipur, you have all our hearts.”

--IANS

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