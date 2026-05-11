May 11, 2026 7:54 PM हिंदी

Lisa Kudrow shares tough moment of filming her final scene in ‘The Comeback’

Lisa Kudrow shares tough moment of filming her final scene in ‘The Comeback’

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow has spoken up on her experience of working on the comedy series ‘The Comeback’.

The actress, who stars as Valerie Cherish on the HBO comedy series, spoke about filming its final season at the season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on March 19, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “The last scene (of the series) was the last scene that we shot. We started with rehearsal and I couldn’t get through it. And I thought, ‘Oh, no. What’s going to happen?’ I had a very hard time sending myself away to not intrude on Valerie, who’s not having the same experience that I am having. It was overwhelming”.

She further mentioned, “I also felt like, ‘Why did we shoot this last? We should have shot this last week,’ and then I know there’s more, and she tricked us. That was hard”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Friends’ star admitted she was emotional about the series coming to an end and had to step away from the set for a moment while filming its final scene.

“I needed to take a minute and just leave the stage and walk around outside and have a little talk with myself”, she added.

The Emmy-nominated sitcom debuted in June 2005 and was canceled after its first season. Later, ‘The Comeback’ amassed a cult following and was revived in 2014 for a second season. Now, nearly 12 years later, the comedy series has returned with its third and final season, which premiered on March 22.

While the first season of ‘The Comeback’ follows Valerie Cherish, a "B-list actress" who agrees to "do a reality show that follows her efforts to land a part in a sitcom”, as per the HBO synopsis, its third season sees Valerie as she navigates show business (and AI) years down the line. Along with Lisa, the show also stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

‘The Comeback’ is available to stream on HBO.

--IANS

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