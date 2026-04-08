April 08, 2026 10:54 PM हिंदी

Lisa Kudrow recalls returning to work just 10 days after delivery

Lisa Kudrow recalls returning to work just 10 days after delivery

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow has shared that she went back to work just 10 days after the birth of her son.

While chatting with CBS's Tracy Smith, the Friends star, 62, revealed that she returned to work just days after giving birth to her son Julian, whom she shares with husband Michel Stern, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At the time, Kudrow was playing Laura Sobel in the film ‘Analyze This’. She said, "I'm looking back, and I had given birth to my son, and 10 days later I was at a meeting ... for Analyze This that my agent's like, 'Yeah, you'll be okay. You're not shooting until July, and it's May. It's no big deal’”.

She further mentioned, "And then in the meeting, Billy Crystal's saying, 'Yeah, I mean, you look great. Are you sure you're able to do this? When did you give birth?' And I told him, he's like, 'Alright, well, we start Thursday’”.

As per’ People’, Lisa Kudrow shared that she originally thought that she would be filming in July, but she ultimately had to fly to New York much sooner to film her scenes.

"I remember my husband's parents were visiting from France. My parents were around. Everyone around went, 'Of course, you can do it,' And I said, 'But it's wrong. I have a newborn’”, she explained, before continuing to share what people told her at the time. "'But a baby nurse will go with you (to) look after the baby. (The) baby won't remember anything. It's fine’”.

Looking back on her experience, the actress said that it was an "insane" thing to do. "It's insane”, she said, adding that she would never do something like that again.

The actress recently made a rare red carpet appearance with her family at ‘The Comeback’ season 3 premiere. Last March, the actress stepped out alongside her husband of 30 years and their son at The Wallis Center in Beverly Hills, California. This red carpet was extra special for Kudrow, as her son has a recurring role in the latest season of the sitcom.

--IANS

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