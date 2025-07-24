July 24, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Lindsay Lohan: I'd like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan says she would like to take on some more serious and dramatic roles as she marks her return to the big screen with the body-swap comedy sequel Freakier Friday.

Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday: "(I'm) doing a TV show with Hulu that I'm really excited about and I'd like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles.

She agrees that she loves doing romantic comedy because that's where her “home is”.

“And I feel like where my fans want to see me, but I'd like to take on some things that are different; maybe find something that's an action-packed film. Just really show people a different side of me," added the actress.

Lohan returns alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for the sequel and has promised that it is "bigger" than the original 2003 film Freaky Friday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: "We have more stories to tell. It's a four-way swap and there's more music and there's a lot more physical comedy than the first one, which I love. Any moment that I can pull a Lucille Ball, I'm down for it."

Lohan was just 15 when production started on the original movie and explained that she has always remained close with Jamie as the Halloween star was a "mother figure" to her.

The Mean Girls star said: "She was there for me at a time of my life when my mom was busy with my siblings, and she was kind of like another mother figure to me out here in LA. That's kept us pretty tight-knit over time, and we've always just been in contact."

Curtis explained that she wanted Lohan to feel "love" during the making of the movie.

Curtis recalled: "I said to her from day one, 'I want nothing from you except your own peace and serenity.' And I am safe, I'm a home base; I don't want anything, I'm not going to ask you to come to anything. I don't want her to feel transactional with me, I want her to feel love."

--IANS

dc/

