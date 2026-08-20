August 20, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

Lin Laishram wishes ‘Nyomica ke Papa’ Randeep Hooda: May your ice cream bowl always be bottomless

Lin Laishram wishes ‘Nyomica ke Papa’ Randeep Hooda: May your ice cream bowl always be bottomless

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) As Randeep Hooda turned 50 on Thursday, his actress-wife penned an adorable birthday note for ‘Nyomica ke Papa’ and said that may his ice cream bowl always be bottomless and may he never have to count the calories.

Lin shared a string of images and clips featuring Randeep, their newborn daughter Nyomica and their furry friends.

“Happy birthday to Nyomica ke Papa, May your ice cream bowl always be bottomless and may you never have to count the calories. May there be many more homes in jungles, farms to wander through and adventures in every corner of the world,” Lin wrote in the caption.

She added: “May you never lose that beautiful innocence or that edge, curiosity and enthusiasm that makes you, you. May your life always be filled with abundance, good friends, happy family, laughter and lots of love. Here’s to all the places we’ve been, all the memories we’ve made, and all the places still waiting for us. I love you.”

Talking about Randeep and Lin, they first came across each other at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Once they fell in love, the couple started living together during the lockdown.

Randeep and Lin finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. The couple welcomed their daughter in March. Randeep had revealed on social media that their daughter arrived on his father’s birthday that already held a lot of significance for the family.

On the professional front, Randeep will soon be seen in Eetha with Shraddha Kapoor.

Eetha is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers, bringing to the fore a powerful, culturally rooted story.

Randeep will also be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.” Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to the screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

--IANS

dc/

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