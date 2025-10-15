Lily Allen to return with first album in 7 years

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) The Grammy-nominee Lily Allen making a return after a sabbatical. The singer-actress is set to drop her first album in seven years.

She penned the record in 10 days. The album is expected to feature a "real outpouring of emotions", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 40-year-old singer has signed a deal with record label BMG for the secret project. A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Lily wants to really surprise people with this new music and everyone has been sworn to secrecy. It will tell the story of her move to New York and also how she coped with the breakdown of her marriage to David Harbour. There’s a real outpouring of emotions in it. She’s not had the easiest time and she’s ready to bare her soul”.

Lily's new LP will be her first since her fourth studio album No Shame dropped in 2018. The pop star released four albums between 2006 and 2018 and had huge hits with tracks including ‘Smile’, ‘The Fear’ and ‘Not Fair’.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in June, she told how her music was going through "an actual resurgence" online among "young kids", because her royalty payments had increased.

During an appearance on her ‘Miss Me?’ podcast, Lily explained, "I do find it hard listening to that music. I'm not ashamed of it because I think it was good for what it was at the time. And actually I think it still stands up. It's having an actual resurgence on the internet. I know because my royalty payments are going up. There are young kids that are into my music now”.

Lily told how she had been "been tracking the new wave of interest through streaming data (sic)". The hitmaker previously admitted she had been back in the studio working on new material, and said music was almost like her "therapy" after a tough year in which she split from her actor husband David Harbour.

