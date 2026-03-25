March 25, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Lily Allen says she ‘cringes’ over old pics, shares what she wears in bed

Lily Allen says she ‘cringes’ over old pics, shares what she wears in bed

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) English actress Lily Allen has shared that she cringes at some of her old fashion choices. The actress said that those outfits left her looking like a 'panda'.

The actress-singer said she can't stand seeing excruciating photos of herself when her face glitter and eye make-up went wrong after she burst onto the scene, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The stylish Smile hitmaker refuses to hammer herself for previous fashion faux pas but says she's learned more and more about what works over the years.

When asked what advice she would give her 21-year-old self, she said, "There are some pictures I look at that make me cringe in hindsight, but at the time I was having a laugh, so I wouldn’t begrudge myself. I used to wear a lot of glitter and eye make-up that didn’t always work that well with flash photography. It made me look like a panda in photos, and there are a lot of those photos still floating around”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she revealed what she wears to bed. She said, "It depends on the circumstance. Sometimes pyjamas, sometimes nothing, sometimes something slinky. I did a fitting with Intimissimi the other day for a shoot and there’s a really nice lacy icy-blue bra and knickers set. I like the colour, so possibly that”.

Lily has spent most of the month back on the stage, headlining her first tour in seven years, promoting her 2025 smash hit album West End Girl. But while she has been earning some great reviews, some fans did have one big complaint - the amount of time she was there.

Criticising how long Lily actually appears on-stage, one fan vented on X, formerly Twitter, "Lily Allen setlist and show run time. 45 mins is an unacceptable show length for a full-priced concert ticket”.

--IANS

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