Lily Allen on daughters' relationship with David Harbour: I stay out of it

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen's daughters are still in contact with “Stranger Things” star David Harbour but she "stays out of" their relationship.

The 40-year-old singer split from the Stranger Things actor around a year ago and she hasn't intervened in the relationship he still has with her kids Ethel, 14, and 12-year-old Marnie, who she has with first husband Sam Cooper.

She told The Observer newspaper: “I stay out of it. They’ve both got phones. They all text each other.”

Allen, whose new album, West End Girl, hints that Harbour was unfaithful to her, said her experiences in her second marriage has given her a better understanding of the "pain" Cooper felt in their relationship, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "(I've learned there are no) baddies and goodies in a marriage but, having done things that were not very nice in my first marriage, I have a better idea now of the pain I may have inflicted. I’ve learned how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of that.”

Despite her short-lived unions, Allen says she hasn't ruled out tying the knot again in the future.

She said: “I’d like to say I’d never do it again, but I do like it. Everything but the institution of it, you know? I like being chosen. I like jewellery. I like getting dressed up. I like celebrating. I don’t like talking about money. I like my independence. But I don’t like divorce.”

She has found getting divorced "devastating" and has left her struggling to trust other people.

The singer-actress said: “It’s just sort of devastating, really. It keeps you up at night and costs a huge amount of money and just goes on and on and on. And I hate feeling like I can’t trust anyone. But there’s something about dealing with an ex-partner and lawyers that creates an environment of feeling like you can’t trust anybody or anything.”

She believes she has become a "different person" in the years since she first found fame.

Allen said: “We’re all massive walking contradictions, right? That’s what makes us human beings. You can think one thing one day, and then you grow, and you think something else – that’s life. I’m a different person than I was 20 years ago because I’ve lived 20 years of my life and I’ve had two children and two marriages and I’ve learned a lot.”

