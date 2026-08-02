Levante complete signing of Belgian forward Musuayi on five-year deal

Madrid, Aug 2 (IANS) Spanish club Levante have moved quickly to strengthen their attack following the departure of striker Carlos Espi to Real Madrid, announcing the signing of promising Belgian forward Yanis Musuayi from Club Brugge on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old has signed a deal until June 2030 in a transfer reportedly worth around three million euros, with the youngster expected to compete with Cameroon international Etta Eyong for a place in Portuguese coach Luis Castro's starting lineup.

Musuayi arrives after an impressive campaign with Club NXT, Club Brugge's reserve side, in Belgium's Challenger Pro League. He made 44 appearances in the country's second division, scoring seven goals, while also enjoying a prolific UEFA Youth League campaign, netting six goals in 10 matches.

Levante confirmed the transfer in an official statement, saying the Belgian forward would join the squad in the coming days to begin working under Castro.

The youngster began his football education with KSKL Ternat before progressing through the youth systems of AFC Tubize, FCV Dender, KAA Gent, KSC Lokeren and KMSK Deinze. He made his professional debut for Deinze in 2024 before earning a move to Club Brugge later that year, where he continued his development with Club NXT.

His performances have also seen him represent Belgium at the Under-18 and Under-19 levels, establishing himself as one of the country's emerging attacking prospects.

Levante turned to Musuayi after losing homegrown striker Espi, who completed a move to Real Madrid on Friday when the Spanish giants activated his 25-million-euro release clause.

The 21-year-old striker enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, scoring 11 La Liga goals, most of them during the closing weeks of the 2025-26 season, as Levante secured top-flight survival.

Musuayi is now expected to play a key role in helping Levante reshape their attack ahead of the new La Liga season as the Valencia-based club looks to build on last year's successful fight against relegation.

--IANS

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