Ananya Panday spends Friendship Day with her fur buddies: Need somebody to lean on

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday spent her Friendship Day with her fur buddies.

The 'CTRL' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture collage where she was seen spending some fun time with her pets - Honey, Lemon, and Riot.

Ananya also captioned the post, "Friendship Day Goalzzz (sic)". She went on to add, "Just need somebody to lean onnnn."

However, this is not the first time that Ananya has flaunted her love for her fur babies on social media.

On Holi this year, Ananya posted a couple of cute glimpses of her Holi celebrations with her four-legged friends.

Taking to her social media account, Ananya treated her Insta Fam with a carousel of pictures where she was seen enjoying the festival with her loved ones.

One of the pictures showed Ananya sitting on the floor with her two dogs, planting a kissy face as he held them close.

We could also see streaks of gulal on her cheeks as well as her forehead.

Another still had the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress with her mother Bhavana Pandey and father Chunky Pandey. The entire family was seen facing the camera for a selfie with colourful gulal on their faces.

For the caption, Ananya wrote, ”Bura Naa Naano Holi Hai,” followed by multiple coloured heart emoticons.

Back in February this year, Ananya introduced her two pets on social media - Honey and Lemon.

She took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable photo of herself posing with her two pets. Wearing a blue nightdress, Ananya held Honey and Lemon in bed.

The text on the photo went, "Say hello to my little boys Honey and Thumper", along with a red heart, evil eye, and flower emoji.

In addition to this, Ananya is also a pet mom to her fur baby, Riot.

--IANS

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