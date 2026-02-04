'Legend' Saravanan’s upcoming film titled 'Leader'

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) The makers of director R.S. Durai Senthilkumar's upcoming film, featuring businessman-turned-actor Legend Saravanan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film had been titled 'Leader'.

Produced on a grand budget by Legend Saravana Stores Productions, the movie, which is likely to hit screens in April this year, narrates the extraordinary challenges faced by an ordinary man in a gripping and thrilling manner.

Sources claim that R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, best known for critically acclaimed movies such as 'Ethir Neechal', 'Kaaki Sattai', 'Kodi', 'Pattas', and 'Garudan', has made this film as a gripping entertainer.

Sources in the unit of the film say the film will revolve around an ordinary man who gets caught in a war between the underworld and the police force. "'Leader' is about how he survives this intense conflict by protecting himself and those close to him,” they add.

The film was shot across multiple locations, starting in Thoothukudi and spanning Jaipur, Ooty, and Georgia, before concluding in Chennai. Packed with mass elements, action, suspense, and thrills, 'Leader' is designed to align with contemporary trends and audience expectations.

Popular Bollywood actress Payal Rajput plays the female lead in the film, which will also feature a host of actors including Shaam, Andrea, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baahubali Prabhakar, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Aranthangi Nisha, Iyal, Jeyasmirtha, Pathman, Yogiram, OAK Sundar, Mahanadhi Shankar, Mariyam George, “Adithya” Kathir, Vel Arunachalam, Niranjan, Shoban Babu and Ashok Pandian among others.

Music for the film has been composed by Ghibran Vaibhoda. Cinematography has been handled by S. Venkatesh, with editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Stunts have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew. Art direction is by G. Durairaj. Deepthi R.J. and Poorthi Pravin have served as the film's costume designers, while P. Rangasamy is the costumer. Make-up is by N. Sakthivel, Abdul, Harsha Karthik, Moovendar, and Ranjith, while hairstyling is by J. Dhanasekaran, Assault Ganesh, Sharmila, and Shivaraj.

--IANS

mkr/