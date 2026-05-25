Learn new skills, connect with nature, visit grandparents during summer break: CM Yogi to children

Lucknow, May 25 (IANS) As summer vacations begin across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday penned a letter to children, encouraging them to spend holidays learning new languages or skills while urging parents to take them to grandparents' homes to strengthen family bonds and cultural traditions.

In his letter, CM Yogi said, "Summer vacations bring with them a time of joy, excitement, and new exploration for all of you. As soon as you find a brief respite from the busy school routine, your minds become eager to learn something new, visit new places, and spend time with your loved ones."

He said that the summer vacations are the "perfect opportunity" for children to identify their interests, cultivate new habits, and gain life experiences that will "eventually aid in the holistic development of personality".

"Adolescents and young adults can utilise these holidays to learn a new language or acquire a new skill. This time can be dedicated to nurturing interests such as befriending good books, photography, painting, culinary arts, music, and gardening," he said.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the parents to take the children to their maternal and paternal grandparents' homes so that they can learn cultural values.

"Dear Parents, there are a few thoughts I would like to share with you as well. Most of us, during our childhoods, had the privilege of listening to stories narrated by our grandparents. Today, however, children are gradually drifting away from such experiences. I earnestly urge you to ensure that you take your children to visit their maternal and paternal grandparents' homes during these holidays. Allow them to spend quality time with their extended family so that they may gain a firsthand understanding of their cultural values ​​and traditions," he said.

CM Yogi also urged the parents to make an effort to connect their children with nature during the summer vacation.

"Plant saplings alongside them, entrust them with the responsibility of caring for these plants, and help them cultivate the habit of maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. It is only when children truly grasp the significance of soil, trees, and water that a sense of sensitivity towards the environment begins to blossom within them. Remember: a tree with strong roots is the one that proves to be the most fruitful and long-lived. Our culture and values ​​serve as precisely those kinds of roots," he added.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the parents to travel with their children so that they can understand life and nature.

"One more essential point: travelling is a profound medium for understanding life itself. Take your children to destinations where they can experience the wonders of nature and biodiversity. Places such as Dudhwa National Park, Chuka Beach, and Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary introduce visitors to the boundless beauty of nature and transform the journey into a truly unforgettable experience. If we succeed in connecting our children with nature, culture, and good health during these holidays, this period will become an invaluable asset in their lives," he said.

He further urged the people to make a resolution to spend plastic-free summers.

"Whether travelling or going on a picnic, use cloth or jute bags; do not litter plastic waste, and encourage children to adopt a clean and healthy lifestyle. It is these small efforts that lay the foundation for significant changes in the future," he added.

--IANS

sd/