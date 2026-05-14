Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina resigns

Riga, May 14 (IANS) Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina on Thursday announced her resignation and termed it the "right decision in this situation." The government will continue to perform its duties until new cabinet ministers are approved, local media reported on Thursday.

Latvia President has received Silina's resignation and a decision regarding formation of the new government will be made during consultations with representatives of the Saeima factions at Riga Castle on Friday, Latvia-based LSM reported.

Silina's resignation implies collapse of the Latvian government, which already fell on Wednesday when the coalition party Progressives announced withdrawal of the support from the government.

Silina said, "At this moment, political jealousy and narrow party interests have taken precedence over responsibility. Seeing a strong candidate for the post of defence minister [Colonel Raivis Melnis, whom Siliņa nominated to replace the resigned Progressives' minister Andris Spruds], political windbags have chosen a crisis – a government crisis. That is why I am announcing my resignation. This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision in this situation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Latvia's Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis (New Unity) had said that Siliņa does not plan to resign. However, leader of the Progressives parliamentary faction, Andris Suvajevs, said on Thursday that the government would collapse if a vote of no confidence against Siliņa takes place in the Saeima (Latvian parliament) today, LSM reported.

Last week, Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds stepped down after Ukrainian drones entered the country's airspace from Russia and hit an oil storage facility, Politico reported.

On May 10, Latvian PM Evika Silina said she asked Spruds to resign as it "demonstrated that the political leadership of the defence sector has failed to fulfill its promise of safe skies over our country."

"Defence Minister Andris Spruds has lost my trust and that of the public. I have made the decision to demand the resignation of Defense Minister Andris Sprūds. The defense sector must henceforth be led by a professional. Today, I have informed the minister and coalition partners of this decision. The drone incident that occurred this week clearly demonstrated that the political leadership of the defense sector has failed to fulfill its promise of safe skies over our country. The public has entrusted the sector with the historically largest funding—nearly 5 per cent of GDP. That is an enormous responsibility that demands clear results," Silina posted on X.

"I believe the sector requires a new, professional approach. I have invited Colonel Raivis Melnis to take the position of defense minister, and he has agreed. His previous experience in the National Armed Forces, military education in London, and current work in Ukraine provide confidence that the country's defense will be led competently, purposefully, and beyond election rhetoric. The safety of our country and its people stands above politics," she added.

--IANS

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