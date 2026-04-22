Late Telles header gives Botafogo 1-0 advantage in Copa do Brasil fifth round

Rio de Janeiro, April 22 (IANS) Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles scored late as Botafogo Botafogo defeated Chapecoense 1-0 in the first leg of the fifth round of the Copa do Brasil at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

The Glorioso (Botafogo) takes the advantage into the second leg, which takes place in Chapecó on May 14th.

Telles broke the deadlock in the 91st minute at Rio's Olympic Stadium when he timed his run to perfection to meet Vitinho's cross with a header at the far post.

Chapecoense controlled just 31 percent of the possession and failed to register a shot on target.

After the match, Telles admitted it was the first headed goal of his professional career.

"My prime objective is always to defend but the opportunity came to get on the end of the cross and thankfully I was able to help the team with a goal," the 33-year-old said.

"This was an important victory but we know the job hasn't been done yet," the former Brazil international left-back added.

The result means Botafogo needs only to draw the return fixture on May 14 to progress to the next phase of the tournament.

Elsewhere in the Copa do Brasil on Tuesday, Gremio won 2-0 at home to Confianca and Sao Paulo edged to a 2-1 home victory over Juventude.

Gremio began their quest for a sixth Copa do Brasil title with a victory and a strong performance. In the first leg of the fifth round of the national competition, Grêmio beat Confiança-SE 2-0. Grêmio's goals were scored by Carlos Vinícius and Amuzu.

With this result, Grêmio has the advantage for the second leg, to be played in May in the city of Aracaju. On Sunday, the Tricolor will host Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship at the Arena.

Before the match, Arthur and Pavon were honoured for completing 100 games wearing the Germio jersey. Before the ball rolled for Gremio's debut match in the Copa do Brasil against Confianca-SE, the players received personalized jerseys and trophies from the club's management.

--IANS

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