Several missing, rescue ops on after landslide hits village in Odisha's Ganjam

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (IANS) Rescue operations are underway as 11 persons are still missing following massive landslide in Gidipabali village of Odisha's Ganjam district on October 28 due to the effect of expectational rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.

Speaking to the media persons on Sunday, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that those who survived the landslide three days ago and fled on foot through the forest, walking throughout the night to reach the relief centre, told the administration that the settlement has a population of 25.

"Of them, only 13 managed to reach the relief centre. So, naturally, 12 people remain missing. Whether they moved towards Kandhamal, crossed streams and drainage channels through the forest towards Ganjam, or went in some other direction is being investigated," the Minister added.

Pujari said that personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have also been deployed in the area under the supervision of the Collector and the Sub-Collector.

The Minister added that the body of one person has so far been recovered from under the debris during the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways also mobilises specialised manpower and heavy equipment to assist Odisha government in clearing debris following massive landslide in Bhanjanagar on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border.

An advanced 'Seismic Life Detection Unit' is also deployed directly in the rescue operation to make the efforts more effective.

This state-of-the-art technology, used by the Indian Navy, is equipped with specialised sensors and scanning capabilities that can detect signs of life beneath soil, mud or debris.

As per the official information, work is progressing on a war footing to normalise public life in the affected districts.

The Ganjam and Kandhamal districts have been affected the most by the cyclone and subsequent floods.

A total population of 1,18,730 has been impacted by this disaster.

While three deaths were reported in Kandhamal district, the administration acted swiftly to evacuate 75,855 people to safe locations.

As many as 396 relief camps have been opened for the evacuated people to provide necessary assistance.

Additionally, 807 pregnant women were shifted to safe places, and 399 of them have given birth.

Crop area spanning 75,388 hectares has been affected, along with damage to 1,672 houses.

The state administration has also kept a close watch on the fresh cyclonic storm approaching the Andhra Pradesh Coast.

--IANS

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