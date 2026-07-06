'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' makers release sneak peek!

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) The makers of director Dayal Padmanabhan's upcoming period crime drama 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku', featuring actor Vetri in the lead, have now released a sneak peek into the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, 2M Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Here is Sneak peak from #LakshmiKanthanKolaiVazhakku. In theatres from July 10. Directed by @dayalpadmanaban. Produced by @2mcinemas & D Pictures. A @DarbukaSiva Musical."

The sneak peek released gives away the fact that actor Vetri plays a called called Arivu in the film. As Arivu and his friend go past the house of a teacher called Sargunam (played by Saravanan), they see him sitting on the front porch of his house, reading a book. Arivu respectfully greets the teacher, who, however, calls him a thief.

Arivu asks the teacher as to why he had called him a thief. The teacher replies, "If you borrow a book and fail to return it, then you are a thief." Promising to return the book the very next week, Arivu and his friend move on.

While Arivu takes the insult in his stride, his friend longs to punish the teacher. He suggests to Arivu that they steal a 1000 books from the teacher and then sell it to a waster paper market. He suggests splitting the money they make from such a mission on a fifty-fifty basis.

Arivu refuses to do any such thing. He says, "Arivu (referring to himself) can steal, but we must never steal Arivu (knowledge)."

For the unaware, the film's director Dayal Padmanabhan, had, during an earlier press conference clarified that the story of this film will not have anything to do with the well known Lakshmikanthan murder case in which popular film stars of that era were the suspects in the murder of a journalist called Lakshmikanthan.

Dayal Padmanabhan had said that his film was based on real life incidents that took place in the year 1972.

The director had disclosed that the story of his film revolved around the developments that happens in the life of a prisoner on a death row. The couple of hours that he spends, revisiting his past, before going to the gallows is what the film's story is all about.

The director, who completed shooting his film well ahead of the allotted time for the film, said that the entire team had been incredibly supportive throughout this journey and that he felt truly blessed to have worked with them.

‘Jiivi’ fame Vetri plays Arivumathi in the film, while Rangaraj Pandey plays Sivanandham. Brigida will be seen as Mallika, while Saravanan will be seen as Sargunam. Maaran plays Murthi in the film, alongside a roster of notable performers. Elevating these visuals to sublime heights is a masterful musical score by Darbuka Siva.

It may be recalled that the film’s first look was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran, who had appreciated the team’s conviction and sincerity after watching select visuals.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is produced by K.V. Sabareesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also serving as co-producer under D Pictures.

On the technical front, screenplay and dialogues for the film have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan. Cinematography for the film is by M V Paneerselvam. Editing is by V Boopathi while music and background score are by Darbuka Siva.

--IANS

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