Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Transforming lives of rural women in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 26 (IANS) The Lakhpati Didi Yojana, an initiative aimed at empowering rural women financially and making them self-reliant, is bringing positive changes to the lives of women in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

Through self-help groups formed under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), women from rural communities are starting their own businesses, increasing their household incomes and establishing their identities as successful entrepreneurs.

Women who were once dependent on their families for even their smallest financial needs are now running businesses such as flour mills, leaf plate and bowl manufacturing units, dairy farms, tailoring centres, grocery shops, general stores and clothing businesses. These women were helped to turn their aspirations into reality through financial assistance from the Revolving Fund (RF), Community Investment Fund (CIF) and Community Credit Line (CCL) loans.

Their journey bears testimony to the fact that access to financial resources, training and collective support can transform lives and empower rural communities.

Ragini Kunwar Rajput, a resident of Sarwaniyabor village in Neemuch district, is one of the inspiring beneficiaries of the initiative. She got associated with the Kisan Saheli Self-Help Group through NRLM. As a result, she received financial help through the group.

Earlier, Ragini started a small clothing shop. But later, she purchased a machine to manufacture leaf plates and bowls. This way, she created another source of income for herself. Her business gradually grew, helping her achieve financial independence.

Ragini started forming additional self-help groups in her village. She encouraged other women to participate in income-generating activities. As a result, several women improved their financial circumstances, she said.

Ragini is not only a successful entrepreneur, but she also contributes to surveys under the Lakhpati Didi initiative. Her group has also received loan approval of up to Rs 6 lakh.

Another beneficiary from Sarwaniyabor village is Monika Kunwar. She is associated with the Narmada Self-Help Group. Before joining the group, she was a homemaker and faced financial difficulties.

Her association with NRLM opened new opportunities for employment as well as for income generation. Monika improved her household finances with the help of the group. She expresses her gratitude to NRLM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiatives.

Deepika Bagdi, a resident of Karadiya Maharaj village in Neemuch district, is another example of women's entrepreneurship through self-help groups.

She joined NRLM in 2020 and formed the Khatu Shyam Self-Help Group, which has 13 women members. With the support of NRLM officials, her group began with small savings. The group received an initial Revolving Fund of Rs 13,000 for its 13 members.

Over time, the group received loans of increasing amounts, including Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. The credit support expanded to Rs 12 lakh. These funds enabled the women to explore different business opportunities.

Deepika and other members started a dairy farm with a loan of Rs 1 lakh. Earlier financial assistance had also helped them establish an animal-feed business. The group has used the funds to expand its activities and support women in need.

Deepika says that the scheme has significantly improved the economic condition of women in her village. The number of active self-help groups in the entire gram panchayat has grown from just five to 36.

Ranjana Kunwar Ranawat, a resident of Karadiya Maharaj village, is a member of the Shiv Shakti Self-Help Group under NRLM.

Ranjana started her own business with the help of a loan of Rs 6 lakh. Her group has 10 members. She established a general store selling cosmetics, children's clothing, women's accessories, etc.

She is now earning approximately Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. Ranjana says that before joining the group, she was primarily engaged in household responsibilities. She had no independent source of income.

Earlier, starting a business seemed difficult because she lacked the necessary capital. The financial support provided through the self-help group enabled her to take the first step towards entrepreneurship.

Omkari Salvi, from Karadiya Maharaj village, has also benefited from her association with an NRLM self-help group.

She initially received financial assistance of Rs 30,000, followed by Rs 60,000. This amount helped her establish and expand her business. Her group is now in the process of receiving approval for a loan of Rs 6 lakh.

Omkari has established a wholesale shop dealing in groceries, bangles and other traditional accessories, clothing, and footwear. She also completed tailoring training through NRLM and began offering tailoring services.

--IANS

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